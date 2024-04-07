BBC faced backlash over ‘excessive and insensitive’ coverage of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

BBC has responded to the backlash that they have received over the coverage of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. In March, Catherine, Princess of Wales shared that cancer has been diagnosed in her body.

In the video released on the official social handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate shared that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Weeks after Kate’s cancer diagnosis was made public, BBC released a statement on the complaints they have received for their coverage that many felt was ‘’excessive and insensitive.”

In the statement, they said, “We broadcast in full the highly personal video message from the Princess of Wales, in which she spoke directly to the public about her cancer diagnosis. Our coverage reflected the significance of this story and the outpouring of support for the princess from around the globe. We explained to our audience what was known about Catherine’s condition, but did not speculate on details that had not been made public.”

Defending their coverage, they said further ‘’Our reporting made clear that this is a difficult time for the princess and the rest of the Royal Family; we have been mindful at all times to approach our coverage with sensitivity. As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess’s health.’’

In the statement, the UK’s national broadcaster said that they have been mindful at all times during the entire coverage.

"We also reported on Catherine's request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues," they said in a statement. (Agencies)

