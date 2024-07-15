Jennifer Lopez spends quality time with Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet amid separation rumours

As rumours of separation between singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and Hollywood star Ben Affleck continue to swirl, J Lo is spending quality time with Violet Affleck.

Recently, the singer-actress shared a short video on her Instagram stories, showing her taking a sunny summertime car ride with Violet, Ben’s daughter, in New York, reports People magazine. In the footage, Lopez is in the front seat of a car with an open sunroof - wearing her wedding ring and sunglasses - as Violet and her friend, actress Cassidey Fralin, look out the window. J Lo decorated the clip with a ‘Summertime’ sticker and sound tracked it with The Kid LAROI’s ‘Girls’. According to People, this outing comes as Lopez and Affleck, 51, have reportedly experienced some tension in their marriage in recent months, most recently spending Independence Day weekend apart. A source said that J Lo and Violet were seen shopping at Roller Rabbit in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday and were “surrounded by people” when they left but looked “unfazed.”(IANS)

