BENGALURU RAVE PARTY: Telugu actress Hema arrested

Popular Telugu actress Hema was arrested on Monday in connection with the recent rave party on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which was busted by the police. The sleuths had seized drugs and narcotic substances from the farmhouse.

The actress was summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) for questioning in connection with the case, but had failed to appear twice after being issued notice by the police.

A third notice was issued to her on Monday and she was arrested for further investigation after being questioned.

Hema had made a video after the raid, stating that she was not present at the rave party and that she was relaxing at a farm in Hyderabad. However, police maintained that she was indeed present at the farmhouse.

The actress created a scene on Monday, lashing out at the media while being taken away after a medical test and accusing them of reporting false news.

“All your news is wrong. I have been brought here just now. They have collected samples of my hair, nails, urine, and blood. It is not known whether the report will be positive or negative. Whatever is being shown against me is wrong. This is the work you do,” she said in her outburst.

Police had issued notices to persons who tested positive for drug consumption at the rave party, titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory’, on May 20.

Around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others, were present at the party, and MDMA, cocaine, ganja, charas, and other narcotic substances were allegedly used at the party. Of the 98 blood samples collected from people at the party after police busted it, the presence of drugs was confirmed in 86. Police sources said more than 50 men and close to 30 women had tested positive for drug consumption.

The police were also investigating the possibility of a sex racket operating alongside the supply of drugs. Five people were arrested in the case before it was transferred from the Electronics City police station to the CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing. Additionally, three police personnel have been suspended for negligence in duty in connection with the case. (IANS)

