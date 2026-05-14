Best fashion moments at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt, Demi Moore and others shine

The red carpet for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival opened on May 12, with global cinema stars turning heads at the opening ceremony. Day 1 featured standout fashion moments and a star-studded lineup.The red carpet of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival has been rolled out on May 12,and A-listers of cinema from across the world have walked on the red carpet to attend the festival’s opening ceremony. The first day was packed with stars, and does on fashion. Scroll to check the best fashion moments from the day 1.

Alia Bhatt

Indian star Alia Bhatt returned to the prestigious festival as a L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador. Skipping the drama this time, Bhatt chose an elegant, pretty gown for the sunny day. The actress brought romantic flair to the carpet in a body-hugging dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore, a jury member at this year’s festival, looked stunning in glittery attire. She arrived for the opening ceremony and the screening of The Electric Kiss in a shimmery strapless dress with a peplum design. She highlighted the look with a diamond necklace.

Ruth Negga

Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga, who is part of the jury this year, walked the red carpet in an emerald lace gown with black lace edging. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and accessorized her look with a diamond necklace.

Frederique Bel

For the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, Frédérique Bel chose a Pierre Cardin ensemble and made a bold statement on the red carpet. She wore a strapless gown with a tube top, a stomach cutout, and a structured circular detail at the waist. Matching her dress, she wore a black hat.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda stole the spotlight at Cannes in a shimmery black floor-length gown from Gucci. The actress accessorized the high-neck, full-sleeve dress with a chain necklace featuring a blue pendant. (Agencies)

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