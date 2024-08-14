Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish: Former US President Barack Obama’s summer playlist goes viral

Former US President Barack Obama has unveiled his annual summer playlist, which is as eclectic as possible. From Bob Dylan to Rolling Stones and Tommy Richman to Billie Eilish, Obama listens to a wide range of artists from neo-soul to classic rock.

“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I hope you find something new to listen to!”

Recently, Obama also shared what he’s been reading recently. He revealed 14 book titles on his X account on Monday and wrote, “I’ve read some great books over the last few months and wanted to share some of my favourites. Let me know if you have any recommendations for books I should check out!” (Agencies)

