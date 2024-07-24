Beyoncé permits Kamala Harris to use ‘Freedom’ for US presidential campaign

All eyes were on US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday as she walked into a campaign staff meeting in Wilmington to the tunes of Beyoncé’s song “Freedom”. And according to the latest reports, it seems that Harris got permission to play the song during her presidential campaign from Queen B herself.

On Monday, CNN reported that Harris’ team got approval from Beyoncé’s representatives to use the song throughout her presidential campaign. She got permission just a few hours before she walked out for the campaign staff meeting, according to the report.

Even though Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris, granting permission to use her song “Freedom” as a campaign song indicates that Harris has her support.

However, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, is a vocal supporter of Harris and the Democratic party. Shortly after Biden’s announcement on Sunday, Knowles took to social media and wrote, “New, Youthful, Sharp, energy!!!! Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden, for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go.”

Just a day prior, President Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 US presidential election and endorsed Harris to run in his place as the Democratic nominee.

At the staff meeting, Harris said, “We have 106 days until Election Day and in that time, we have some hard work to do. Our campaign has always been about two different versions of what we see as the future of our country. One focuses on the future, the other focuses on the past. Donald Trump wants to take our country backwards... We believe in a brighter future that makes room for all Americans.”

A recent survey by the Associated Press revealed that Harris had received the endorsement of more than the 1,976 delegates needed to win the nomination in the first round of voting, which will take place from August 1 to 7. (Agencies)

