IMDb Reveals Top Indian Movies to Watch in 2024: From Kalki 2898 AD to Pushpa 2: The Rule

In 2024, Indian cinema has seen some successful movies despite a shaky box office. Currently, "Kalki 2898-AD" is the top Indian film of the year. Looking ahead, "Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2," set to come out on December 6, is the most eagerly awaited Indian movie for the remainder of the year, according to IMDb page views.
In 2024, Indian films have had some hits even though the box office has been unpredictable. Right now, "Kalki 2898-AD" is the most popular Indian movie of the year.
The most anticipated Indian film for the rest of the year is "Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2," which is set to be released on December 6, based on IMDb page views.
In an interview with IMDb, the director of *Kalki 2898-AD* expressed how pleased and honored the entire team feels to be included on the IMDb list. He mentioned that this recognition seems to reflect the global appreciation from audiences, which motivates them to continue pushing creative limits.
Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India, noted that IMDb's data shows an increasing interest in fresh and impactful cinema that engages viewers both in India and around the world.
The list of the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far) highlights this trend, showcasing a variety of films from different languages, with five in Hindi, three in Malayalam, and two in Telugu, reflecting that audiences are attracted to compelling stories regardless of language.
She also highlighted that there is a significant demand for ongoing stories, noting that five of the most anticipated films are sequels or part of popular franchises. These include *Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2* at number 1, *Welcome to the Jungle* at number 3, *Singham Again* at number 6, *Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3* at number 7, and *Stree 2* at number 10.
ALSO WATCH: