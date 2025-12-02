Bharti Singh ramps up look in blue during her pregnancy photoshoot

Comedian Bharti Singh is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. Before welcoming the 2nd Baby Limbachiya, she did a pregnancy photoshoot where she was seen looking beautiful in a blue silk gown embellished with big white flowers embedded in net.

She kept her accessories to a minimum with just a pair of earrings, and parted her hair in the middle with a half tie. As for makeup, Bharti went with a brown-toned lipstick and light smoky eyes.

The 'Laughter Chefs' host was seen placing a hand on her baby bump as she stood against a beautiful backdrop. "2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon… (Baby emoji) Shoot Concept & Styled By PR @dinky_nirh...Shot By @neelamvyasphotography," Bharti captioned the post.

Recently, Bharti expressed her concern for her rising sugar levels during pregnancy in one of her YouTube vlogs.

Sharing her health update, the mom-to-be was heard saying, "My sugars have rapidly increased, especially the fasting sugars; they usually are never so high. I am definitely going to be scolded by the doctor today." (IANS)

Also Read: South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung joins cast of Japanese drama amid controversy