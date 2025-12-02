South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung joins cast of Japanese drama amid controversy

Renowned South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung, who has been part of shows including Marry My Husband and Confidence Queen, is all set to feature in an upcoming Japanese drama. His agency shared it on their social media platform, sharing the show title and the role name he will be playing. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Lee Yi Kyung's agency Sangyoung ENT too to their Instagram page and shared the news with the fans. Along with a poster of the actor, the caption read, "Actor Lee Yi Kyun in the Japanese TBS drama <DREAM STAGE>. I will be starring as Chae Gyeon. Scheduled to air in January 2026. Coming Soon."

Soon after the news of his casting was shared, fans took to the comment section to share their views. One user wrote, "Being in a Japanese drama would fulfil what I strive for Japan to become known for. I'm rooting for you." Another user wrote, "So happy to see you!! Hugs from Argentina." "I'll always be cheering for you, oppa, and supporting all your work," wrote the third user.

According to MyDramaList, Dream Stage is all about the story of the strong bond between a Japanese male producer who was expelled from the industry for causing trouble in the past and seven dropout trainees from a small Korean entertainment agency, who work together to pursue their dreams, transcending generations and nationalities. (Agencies)

