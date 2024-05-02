Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at her apartment

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey was found dead at her apartment in the east Indian state of Bihar on April 27. Police is treating the death as a suicide and suspect no foul play.

Although there was no suicide note left in her apartment, police mentioned that she shared a cryptic WhatsApp status just before her death. She wrote, “Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (His/her life was sailing on two boats, I made the journey easy by sinking one).” There is also an angle of fewer work opportunities resulting in financial stress. Her family told the police that Amrita was concerned with insufficient work opportunities.

An NDTV report claimed that Amrita’s family had revealed that she had been battling depression and was undergoing treatment for it. Amrita resided in Mumbai with her husband Chandramani Jhangad, an animation engineer.

The couple had reportedly travelled to the city of Bhagalpur in Bihar to attend her sister’s wedding on April 18.

While her husband returned to Mumbai, Amrita stayed back. Following her sister’s wedding, Amrita wished the newly married couple and wrote on social media, “Congratulations you both wish you a happy marriage life.”

Amrita Pandey rose to stardom after working alongside Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav in Deewanapan and gained recognition for her roles in Hindi movies, TV shows and web series, particularly Parishodh. (Agencies)

