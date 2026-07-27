Bhumi Pednekar appeals for nationwide support for overlooked Assam flood crisis

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has appealed to people across the country to support relief efforts for flood-hit Assam, saying the humanitarian crisis is not receiving the attention it deserves.

In a video shared on Instagram, Pednekar expressed concern that while several national issues have drawn widespread public attention, the devastating floods in Assam have largely remained overlooked. She said she became aware of the scale of the disaster after being contacted due to her previous involvement in flood relief work.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Pednekar said floods have affected more than 25 districts, impacting over nine lakh people. She noted that the death toll has crossed 50, with widespread destruction, loss of livestock and severe hardship for affected families.

The actor urged citizens not to rely solely on government agencies and the Army, acknowledging that rescue and relief operations are underway but stressing that public participation is equally important. She called on people to contribute through donations, volunteering and rehabilitation efforts. Recalling the citizen-led response during the Punjab floods last year, Pednekar said collective action can make a significant difference in helping communities recover. She also encouraged people to watch the visuals emerging from Assam, saying they highlight the urgent need for support and could motivate more individuals to extend assistance.

Pednekar’s appeal comes as relief operations continue across the flood-affected state, with thousands of families still in need of food, shelter, medical care and rehabilitation. (Agencies)

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