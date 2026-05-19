Actress Bhumi Pednekar Pays Visit to Dalai Lama in Dharamshala

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Daldal’, recently opened up on her inward journey, as she met the spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet, 14th Dalai Lama.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her visit from Dharamshala where she met the spiritual leader.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “In the presence of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, everything felt lighter, calmer & surreal. The moment I walked away, I realised tears were flowing down my face”.

She further mentioned, “It’s a feeling I can’t fully explain, only deeply felt. I’ve been on an inward journey and these moments of magic fill my heart with gratitude for the life we have been given. Truly blessed to have experienced a moment of such peace, grace & compassion. A memory I’ll carry with me forever”. (IANS)

Also Read: Shekhar Kapur Picks John Abraham as His Top Choice for Next James Bond