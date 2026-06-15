Salman Khan’s buzz-cut makeover upstages Lagaan 25th anniversary bash with Aamir Khan

‘Amar and Prem’ reunion hailed

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan delighted fans with a memorable reunion at the grand celebration marking 25 years of the iconic film Lagaan. Hosted by Aamir Khan Productions in Mumbai on Saturday, the star-studded event brought together the film’s original cast, crew members, technicians and several leading personalities from the film industry.

While the evening celebrated the legacy of Lagaan, one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed films, it was Salman Khan’s surprise appearance and dramatic new hairstyle that quickly became the biggest talking point. The actor arrived in an all-black ensemble featuring a leather jacket, vest and distressed jeans, but it was his buzz-cut look that grabbed everyone’s attention.

As Salman stepped onto the venue premises, photographers and fans were quick to notice the striking transformation. Images and videos of the actor’s rugged appearance soon flooded social media, sparking discussions about whether the look is linked to an upcoming film project. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the reason behind the makeover.

The event also rekindled memories of the beloved on-screen chemistry between Salman and Aamir, famously known as Prem and Amar from the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. The two actors were seen warmly greeting each other, sharing hugs and posing together for photographers, much to the delight of fans.

Adding to the excitement, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the duo for a photo session, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

Aamir kept his appearance simple and casual, dressed in black with leather boots, while Salman’s new avatar continued to dominate conversations online. (Agencies)

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