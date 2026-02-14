Big B on growing up with less, calls excess ‘an unbalanced balance’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a contemplative note on the idea of ex cess and the lingering imprint of one’s early years, saying that the joy of limited means can never truly be replaced by abundance acquired later in life.

Taking to his blog, the icon reflected on how one’s upbringing and the years of growing up with less remain etched in memory, regardless of present success or prosperity.

“Where you grew up from, shall ever remain with you .. what you progressed from, shall ever remain with you .. elements of the past growing years can never be forgotten , and equating them with present times is a misnomer ,” Big B wrote.

“If you have lived with less .. excess now strikes an unbalanced balance .. you know what was then .. and to be surrounded now by the now , shall never allow you to be in comfort .. not the comfort of living style .. but the comfort of the less ..” added the octogenarian.

The 81-year-old icon expressed that those who have lived with limited resources often find that excess in later years brings with it a certain imbalance. “When you have just one .. having many now, in time, gives unpleasantness or a distance that creates disturbance .. comparing the two worlds shall ever produce this dichotomy .” Sharing an example, the thespian said that the happiness of owning just one new pair of shoes in earlier days can never be matched by possessing countless pairs now. (IANS)

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia becomes face of Karnataka’s legacy soap; oppositon, social media object