Big B pens note on selfless goodwill, warns that publicising charity dilutes its purity

Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan has penned a note about selflessness and stressed that acts of kindness should be done quietly without any desire for recognition or publicity.

An avid writer, the icon took to his blog to mention about the essence of goodwill and shared that even if one’s own needs cannot be fulfilled, one should still strive to help others whenever possible.

“Apna na ho sake; aur yadi dusro ka bhala ho sakte to kar dena chahiye (Even if you can’t do something for yourself, you should do it if it helps others,” he wrote on the blog.

He then emphasized that true generosity lies in performing good deeds without showcasing them. As per the thespian, once kindness turns into a display or “behaviour” for public attention, it loses its purity and intent. (IANS)

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