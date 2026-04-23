Subhash Ghai hails Riteish’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ as a passionate, nationalistic epic with a ‘rocking’ trailer

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has heaped praise on Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial “Raja Shivaji” and said that it the film is made passionately and with full nationalistic energies.

Subhash shared the poster of the upcoming historical action drama film co-written and directed by Riteish and said that the trailer is “so rocking”.

“Imagine if the trailor is so rocking - what will be the film.? Just a magical experience in theatres … That’s #RAJA SHIVAJI A film made by writer, director, actor #RIETESH DESHMUKH n produced by jyoti deshpande for Jio. So passionately with full of nationalistic energies. I can see (sic),” he wrote.

The filmmaker also lauded actors Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan for the support they have given to Riteish.

“Genuinely supported by stars like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan n the whole industry to see that it becomes an excellent film. Look forward to see this film soon . My blessings always,” he wrote.

Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film features an ensemble cast led by Riteish in the title role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

The film brings to life the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a scale rarely seen before in Marathi cinema, mounted as a truly pan-India spectacle.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha Empire in western India. He established an independent kingdom by challenging the Deccan Sultanates and the Mughal Empire. In 1663, Shivaji led a successful raid on Pune, targeting Mughal general Shaista Khan, which weakened Mughal control in the region. In 1664, Shivaji conducted the first sack of Surat, a major Mughal port city, disrupting imperial trade.

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, the film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026 in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu. (IANS)

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