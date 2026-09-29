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Big B Reflects on Bond With Son Abhishek: different views, but same destination

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on his bond with son Abhishek, saying their views may differ but they share the same destination built on love and respect.
Abhishek Bachchan
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Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt reflection on his bond with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, saying that while their thoughts and perspectives may differ, the ultimate destination remains the same. 

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: "Pita putra dono rahe, ek manch par baithai; vichar alag alag ho chaahe, manzil ke hi aithe (Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same)."

He went on to share that he has respect for the next generation and added: "respect for the next generation ever... but the destination is ever the same... that be the ideal of every path taken….. and that has ever been the relation - seek discover understand, and design the destination that be common to all in its beneficial incarnation Love respect and in a while the love of the well wishers." (IANS)

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Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
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