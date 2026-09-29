Big B Reflects on Bond With Son Abhishek: different views, but same destination

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt reflection on his bond with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, saying that while their thoughts and perspectives may differ, the ultimate destination remains the same.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: "Pita putra dono rahe, ek manch par baithai; vichar alag alag ho chaahe, manzil ke hi aithe (Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same)."

He went on to share that he has respect for the next generation and added: "respect for the next generation ever... but the destination is ever the same... that be the ideal of every path taken….. and that has ever been the relation - seek discover understand, and design the destination that be common to all in its beneficial incarnation Love respect and in a while the love of the well wishers." (IANS)

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