Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui roasts Mannara Chopra over her Insta bio

Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui, who was crowned the winner on 'Bigg Boss 17', took a dig at his housemate from the show, Mannara Chopra, in a new video.

The comedian took to his Instagram and conducted a live session with his followers. While talking to his followers, he reacted to Mannara Chopra calling herself "Bigg Boss 17 winner in the female category".

Mannara, who became the second runner-up on the show had added the aforementioned in her Instagram description after the grand finale. However, she removed it later.

Although Munawar didn't take Mannara's name, he gave an oblique comment, as he said: "Aoora ko jaante ho sab log? Aoora NRI category mein winner tha. Bas ye hi batana tha mujhe. Naved (Sole) jo tha wo runner up tha NRI category mein. Wife category mein Ankita (Lokhande) winner thi, husband category mein Vicky bhai."

Aoora also went on to update his Instagram bio, as he wrote, "Bigg boss 17 NRI Winner Category."

Munawar and Mannara shared good friendship until Munawar's ex Ayesha walked into the show leading to the two drifting apart.

In his live session, Munawar also slammed Poonam Pandey for faking her death and said, "Poonam Pandey zinda hai uski khushi hui. Lekin kal ke din ke ghode laga diye usne. Mei live aane wala tha Poonam Pandey ke chakkar mei mei live nahi aaya. Aise thodi awareness hoti hai ya. (I am happy that Poonam Pandey is alive but because of her, my day got wasted yesterday. I was supposed to come live but because of her I didn't do that. This is not awareness)."

He added, "Poonam Pandey undertaker nikli." (IANS)

