Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP's Shocking Bald Look Transformation Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Scout OP's decision to shave off his hair has surprised contestants and viewers of Bigg Boss 20, with the rapper's sudden transformation becoming a major talking point ahead of the November 13 episode. A promo shows Scout shaving his head in the washroom, leaving the other housemates stunned. His decision comes after a series of heated disagreements and confrontations inside the house.

Scout recently had a physical altercation with fellow contestant Yung DSA during a captaincy task involving Uditi Singh. As part of the challenge, contestants attempted to make Uditi emotional. Scout tried to burn a corner of her family photograph, prompting objections from Yung and Gullu.

The disagreement soon escalated into a verbal argument, during which Scout pushed Yung. Bigg Boss subsequently stopped the task and asked the two contestants to stay apart.

The incident also affected their friendship. Yung expressed disappointment, saying he had not expected such behaviour from someone he considered close. He also claimed that he had kept his hands in his pockets to avoid getting physical.

Following the incident, Bigg Boss punished Scout by nominating him for the remainder of the season and barring him from future captaincy tasks. He was also denied opportunities to receive special powers, while Bigg Boss retained the authority to evict him at any time.

Scout later apologised to Yung, but their relationship remained strained.

Another disagreement involving Lovepreet Gill reportedly added to the tension. The argument began after Scout made a remark about pyjama strings while Love was singing. Although Scout eventually apologised, the repeated confrontations appeared to affect him.

His decision to shave his head has triggered widespread reactions on social media. While some viewers linked the transformation to the mounting pressure inside the house, others expressed concern about his emotional well-being.

One social media user commented, "His mental health is destroyed." Another criticised the show's focus on TRPs, expressing concern about the impact of the contestants' experiences on their mental health and families. (Agencies)

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