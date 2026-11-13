Jay Bhanushali Condemns Bigg Boss 20 Contestants for Dragging Daughter into Controversy

Actor Jay Bhanushali criticised Bigg Boss 20 contestants for dragging his seven-year-old daughter, Tara, into an argument involving his ex-wife, actor Mahhi Vij, during a provocation task.

Expressing his disappointment on social media, Jay said he would no longer allow his children to watch the reality show, stressing that their emotional well-being mattered more than the entertainment.

According to Jay, contestant Yung DSA made remarks about Tara growing up and feeling ashamed of her mother's actions, while Kanika Mann reportedly said she would never want to meet Mahhi's children. Love Gill's mother also brought Tara into the discussion.

Questioning the contestants' remarks, Jay wrote, "Tara is 7 years old baby she is not a contestant of Bigg Boss getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense."

He said contestants were free to criticise Mahhi's gameplay and decisions but should not involve her children, motherhood or personal life in their disagreements. Jay added that he would support Mahhi whenever necessary and urged people not to tag him or his children in the controversy.

Concluding his statement, he reiterated that his children's peace and innocence came first and signed off with, "Good bye BIGG BOSS 20". (ANI)

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