Bigg Boss OTT 3: Karan Patel calls the show stupid

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been in the news. The show has been the most awaited on. Ever since Bigg Boss 17 ended, we all have been talking about Bigg Boss OTT 3. The reports about the show’s start, contestants, house, host and everything else started soon. A lot has been said about the host of the show. This year, Salman Khan will not be the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Yes, Anil Kapoor has taken over the hosting duties. This will be the first time he will be seen hosting a reality TV show. The promos of the show have come out and fans are super excited about it.

In the promo, we saw Anil Kapoor talking about the new rules of this season and about how everything will change this time. This season will be different from what it was before. There have been a lot of new reports about the contestants of the show. As per reports, Shivangi Joshi, Sai Ketan Rao, Tanushree Dutta, Ahana Deol, Trishala Dutt, Bhavya Gandhi, Sana Sultan, Arhaan Behll, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Sheezan Khan, Harshad Chopda and others have been reportedly approached.

While everyone is excited for Bigg Boss OTT 3, “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” actor Karan Patel is not happy. Speaking to TellyChakkar, Karan called the show stupid. He said that he does not even know what is the show and feels it is all same like the original show.

He feels that it was not necessary to start Bigg Boss OTT as it is the same thing as Bigg Boss. Earlier, Karan Patel had also expressed his dislike for Bigg Boss and said that he would never want to be a part of it.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 3, this year things will be different. The viewers of the show will have to pay to watch the episodes. This move has been reportedly planned by the makers and show’s former host, Salman Khan. This was done to control fake fan following and PR plans. (Agencies)

