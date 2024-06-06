Kartik Aaryan Set to Potentially Replace Salman Khan as "Prem" in Sooraj Barjatya's Next Film

Kartik Aaryan is a fan-made superstar and he has been raising the bar with one film at a time. The latest buzz about the “Chandu Champion” is that he is all set to replace Salman Khan as “Prem” in Sooraj Barjatya’s film. After replacing Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and making it his own franchise his eyes is now on Prem! As per reports in Pinkvilla, Kartik had been approached by Sooraj Bhatnagar to play “Prem” and the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” actor has quite liked to idea and is giving a thought on it.

As per reports, Pinkvilla a source close revealed,” Sooraj Barjatya is on look-out for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen “Prem”. The things are in a very preliminary stage at this point of time”. The source further added to the same entertainment portal,” Kartik has heard the idea and is interested in doing the film, however, is waiting to hear the complete script before signing the dotted lines. There will be a clear picture on the casting of Sooraj Barjatya’s next by Mid-July, once the full-fledged narration takes place”.

Kartik Aaryan is all set for his next release “Chandu Champion” on June 14 helmed by Kabir Khan. The actor has also begun shooting for “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” along with “Animal” actress Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. (Agencies)

