Bill Maher jabs Donald Trump over Mark Twain Prize row

Comedian and television host Bill Maher hit back at US President Donald Trump following remarks about his selection for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

According to Deadline, Maher, during the latest episode of Real Time, reacted to the controversy and said he is “honoured to accept” the award. He also added that he hopes Trump will attend the ceremony, which is usually held at the Kennedy Centre.

Maher spoke about the reaction from Trump’s team, which had earlier called the announcement “fake news.” He joked about the situation and said there has now been a “compromise.”

“So, I was gonna get it, and then Friday, Trump’s, both his spokespeople came out and said, ‘Fake news! Bill Maher is never getting it.’”

“We have reached a compromise, OK? And the compromise is, I am going to get it, and then I’m going to give it to him. Everybody’s happy. I just want things to work out. And also, I want to say thank you. I’m not looking for a fight, and I’m not mad that he did this. You know what, me and the president have a complicated relationship,” Maher said.

“It goes back to the orangutan lawsuit, you know, this has been going on a long time. So, him trying to block me from getting it, I respect the move. Keep the game going, baby. I’m all about engagement. Disengagement gets you nothing. You’ve got to engage,” he added.

Maher also responded to past remarks made by Trump about him, using his signature wit to address the situation.

“So, even though I see we’re back to him calling me jerk, and I’m a ‘light-weight ratings loser’, get it off your chest big man. I’m totally fine with it. I was proud of these last insults you gave me, I added them to the list of insults that I brought to the White House that you signed graciously while I was there.”

“So, I would just like to say, as a ‘low-ratings lightweight,’ and ‘a rather dumb guy,’ and ‘a pathetic bloated sleazebag,’ a ‘dummy,’ a ‘terrible student,’ a ‘nervous failing comedian,’ and ‘someone who is sick, insane, very sad, totally shot and a crazy maniac,’ I am honored to accept the Mark Twain Award. Thank you very much,” he added.

“And I will be there, Don, and I hope you will be too. I mean, the place is named after you now, you really should show up. You could thank me in person for being one of the few people on the ‘lunatic left’ who’s glad you hit Iran, and is hoping we win that one,” said Maher. (ANI)

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