BLACKPINK's Jisoo to drop new single ahead of her first solo full-length album

South Korean girl group and global sensation BLACKPINK recently wrapped up their Deadline world tour and celebrated their 10th debut anniversary. Currently the members - Jisoo, Rose, Jennie and Lisa - are focusing on their solo careers. Amid this, a report has surfaced that Jisoo will be releasing her new single soon ahead of her full-length solo album.

As per a Korea Herald report, Jisoo will be releasing a new single track on September 4. The K-pop idol had also teased the release on social media, which will technically mark her first new music since her collaboration with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, titled Eyes Closed, which was released last year in October.

Reportedly, so far the details of the song, including its title and genre, are yet to be revealed. In addition, the track serves as a pre-release for the upcoming album, and the release date has not been revealed yet. Adding to the anticipation, the music video for the upcoming single was reportedly filmed in Bangkok and directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker Joseph Kahn. Joseph has worked with celebrities including Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Eminem.

The upcoming project marks another step in Jisoo's expanding solo career outside BLACKPINK. She previously made her official solo debut with the single album ME in 2023, featuring FLOWER and All Eyes on Me. The release established her as a solo act and became a major commercial success.

Jisoo followed that chapter with her 2025 mini album AMORTAGE, which included songs such as Earthquake and Your Love. She has also continued balancing her music career with acting and other projects. (Agencies)

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