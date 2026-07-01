Zayn Malik Calls on Fans to Back UNICEF Relief After Devastating Venezuela Earthquakes

Singer Zayn Malik has appealed to his followers to support humanitarian relief efforts in Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck the country on June 24, leaving widespread destruction and a growing humanitarian crisis.

The earthquakes devastated communities in the state of La Guaira, with emergency teams continuing search-and-rescue operations amid collapsed buildings and damaged infrastructure.

Zayn highlighted the scale of the disaster and called for urgent public support for ongoing relief operations. Stressing the immediate needs of affected families, the singer urged his audience to contribute to UNICEF's response fund.

"The needs are enormous, and every bit of help can truly make a difference," Malik said on his Instagram account, encouraging donations to help deliver essential aid to children and families impacted by the catastrophe.

According to UNICEF, the relief teams are currently working on the ground to provide emergency assistance, including medical supplies, clean water and sanitation kits, specialised child protection services, psychosocial support for traumatised children, and the establishment of safe learning spaces for displaced students.

As of June 30, relief organisations continue coordinating with local authorities to assess the long-term impact of the disaster and expand humanitarian assistance across the affected region. (ANI)

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