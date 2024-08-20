Blake Lively Faces Backlash Over Resurfaced Controversial Interviews Amid Promotion of 'It All Ends With Us'

Ever since Blake Lively started promoting her new film “It All Ends With Us”, the actress has been on the receiving end of massive online trolling and hate. And, there’s not one or two but several reasons for it. The actress has been accused of sidelining Justin Bladoni during promotions, romanticising domestic violence with insensitive promotional tactics, and simply being rude in interviews. Now, a resurfaced interview from 2012 has caught the netizens’ attention. A newspaper clipping shows the actress using transgender slurs and making problematic statements. And, netizens are losing their minds over the same.

In the 2012 interview, Lively says, “I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be tr*****s. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated.” Another video of her 2000 interview is going viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen using the same transgender slur and calling out people who get plastic surgeries. ! Reacting to the viral interviews, a netizen wrote, “Can we safely say that Blake doesn’t care for the press at all and hasn’t ever?” Another user commented, “She’s right but why would she use the T slur.” A third said, “I think we need to be aware of who that word was offensive to at the time. I think her comment came from a place of love but only the people who live that can say whether or not it’s offensive.”

Helmed by Justin Baldoni, “It All Ends With Us” stars Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj alongside Baldoni and Lively. The film, based on the 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover, has received mixed reviews from critics. (Agencies)

Also Read: Singer-songwriter Kesha posts daring nude pictures on Instagram

Also Watch: