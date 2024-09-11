Bobby Deol equates alcohol addiction to ‘drowning’: ‘Everyone can swim out of it’

In a rather intimate conversation with “Humans of Bombay”, Bobby Deol spoke about battling with alcohol addiction and more. With a super successful feature in his kitty, like “Animal”, Bobby is enjoying his life and taking in all the love he’s receiving.

On looking back at every decision he took to reach where he is, the actor said he is not someone who can sit back and regret all that he’s done in the past – whether good or bad.

During the chat, when Bobby was asked about the phase where he did not receive much luck with his choices, professionally and personally, he said, “You can sit back and regret everything you have done wrong. But how do you learn from your mistakes? It’s just that you had to go through all those things, and you had to come out of it. You can do it. No one can hold your hand.”

He added, “Everybody knows how to get out of that phase. It is just that you have to believe in yourself.” On his alcohol addiction, Bobby said, “Everybody feels weak, everybody feels they can’t… it is so difficult… that you can’t come out. It’s like you are drowning and people let themselves drown. I think everybody can swim out of it. I think there are small things here and there… suddenly there will be a switch turned out and you are like, ‘I can do it!’.”

What kept him motivated all through this while and charging him for a better future, Bobby said that his image as a father and thinking about his kids, helped him to start afresh. He said that his 2017 film Poster Boys turned things around for him.

Since Ranbir Kapoor starrer “Animal”, things have turned around for Bobby Deol. In the film, he played an antagonist. He will next be seen as a villain in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy film “Alpha”. The YRF Spy Universe film will be directed by Shiv Rawail. Bobby also has Kanguva along with Suriya. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu. (Agencies)

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari, beau Siddharth meet ‘kindest, most venerable’ Tim Cook

Also watch: