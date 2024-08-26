‘Ranbir Kapoor asked me to do a role in Sanju...’: Actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut left everyone shocked when she revealed that Ranbir Kapoor pleaded her to do a role in Sanju.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who will be seen in her upcoming film Emergency recently left everyone shocked with her statement about Ranbir Kapoor. Kangana targeted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt when she launched a campaign against nepotism in Bollywood and grabbed a lot of eyeballs with her move. She criticized Ranbir's Animal film. She recently revealed that she turned down a role in the film Sanju, wherein he played actor Sanjay Dutt. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film became a major hit and also starred Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, and Sonam Kapoor.

