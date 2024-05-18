‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Veteran actress Rekha to introduce new chapter

“Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin” is one of the most popular shows on television that has managed to grab audiences’ attention with its storyline and plot. The makers are trying to add various high-voltage dramas in their upcoming episodes that keep viewers glued to the show. Well, Bollywood veteran Rekha was seen in the promo of the show, wherein she introduced audiences to the characters. The makers roped in Rekha to shoot for different promos of the show.

Even after the generation leap, the “Khoobsurat” actress Rekha shot for a promo introducing Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora as the main leads. Now, “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin” has yet again undergone a major leap and makers will be seen introducing new actors and their characters.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Rekha is said to shoot a new promo wherein she will be seen introducing the new chapter of the show. Actor Karanvir Bohra who is all set to enter the show and will be seen leaving viewers shocked with his character expressed his excitement as Rekha will be shooting the promo of the show.

Talking about the actress Rekha coming onboard for the “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin” promo shoot, he said that he is excited to know that Rekha will be shooting for the show. He continued saying that when he got to know that she had shot for the first two promos of the show, he was curious to know about the show for which she shot and watched few episodes also. Karanvir said that he loved her in the previous promos and he is a fan of her. He said that her presence adds more value to the show. “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin” started with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Later, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh were seen essaying main roles. (Agencies)

