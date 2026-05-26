From ‘Saaransh’ to 551 Films: Anupam Kher Celebrates 42-Year Bollywood Journey with Gratitude

It has been 42 years since veteran actor Anupam Kher first appeared on the screen with the movie "Saaransh".

Commemorating the occasion, Kher uploaded a heartfelt video on social media, expressing his gratitude for all the love he has received over the years.

He shared, "42 years ago, on 25th May 1984, my first film, Saransh, was released in Mumbai, in Metro Cinema. It's been 42 years. I don't know how these 42 years have passed. In these 42 years, I have received so much love from my film industry, from the public, from the audience, from my technicians, directors, producers, co-actors".

Kher shared that his journey is an inspiration for all those people who dare to dream big.

"So, this is for all those people, those kids, those aspirants who dream of becoming something in small cities. That if the son of a forest department clerk can come to Mumbai with 37 rupees, and despite being 28 years old in his first film, he can play the role of a 65-year-old man. And after 42 years, he can say that I have made 551 films. So, anything is possible," he added.

Kher also thanked filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Suraj Barjatya for playing a crucial part in his cinematic journey.

Recalling the 'Saaransh' days with Suraj Barjatya, Kher was heard saying, "You were an assistant at that time, and today, I have made seven films with you. I have received so much love. I remember when Saaransh was released, riots broke out in Mumbai that day. And I thought, my career is gone. No one will go to watch the film. But even today, whenever people talk about me, it starts with Saaransh."

"And even today, after doing so much work, so many good films, I get to hear, "It is not like Saaransh". It cannot be like Saaransh because at that time, I was nothing and I had put all my efforts to play this role", he concluded. (IANS)

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