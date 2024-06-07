Cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic accused of faking divorce

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic have grabbed eyeballs with their separation news. The two first met in a nightclub many years ago and fell for each other. After a grand proposal on the cruise, the two had a court wedding. Hardik and Natasa welcomed their son Agastya Pandya.

For the uninitiated, Natasa removed her entire name from her Instagram bio. Reddit users speculated that she dropped the Pandya surname. Paps even asked her about divorce rumours and she did not comment on it. She was spotted with Disha Patani’s rumored boyfriend. These speculations gave rise to more rumours.

Hardik was busy training for the T20 World Cup in New York and Natasa hinted at a reconciliation. Recently, she shared a picture of her dog wearing a panda sweater and wrote, ‘Baby Rover Pand(Y)a.’ Within no time, netizens flooded the comments section with various accusations. Trollers even slammed Hardik and Natasa they accused them of faking their split. Netizens accused them that they tried to distract the world from Hardik’s poor performance in IPL 2024. They even claimed that this rumored divorce was a publicity stunt brainstormed by both the couple. One user wrote, ‘Ab toh Aisa lga rha Hai ki hardik or natasha ne public sympathy ke liya ye sab kiya tha’. While another commented saying, ‘Pandya sympathy bator Raha tha IPL ke baad ? ab ho gaya kaam uska’. (Agencies)

