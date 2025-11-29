Hugh Jackman makes his relationship with Sutton Foster Insta official

Hugh Jackman and singer Sutton Foster’s relationship is now Insta official. The actor took tro Instagram to give a shoutout to his lady love recently as she performed at a jazz club in New York. Rumours around their relationship have been doing the rounds for a while nowto, but Jackman seemingly confirmed his relationship only now with the sweet post, which featured Foster on stage. This is Jackman’s first relationship since his divorce from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Sutton Foster recently performed at Café Carlyle, a jazz club in New York. “@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle … now that’s an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical,” Jackman wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of Foster waving at him.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s romance bloomed after the two starred in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man, as per USA Today. The actor and ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September 2023 via a joint statement.

While the exact timeline of Foster and Jackman’s relationship is not known, US Weekly magazine claimed that their growing closeness led to Jackman’s divorce from Furness.

“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” a source told the outlet.

The source added that “a lot of people on Broadway knew” about Foster and Jackman’s relationship. However, they “kept it quiet” out of respect for the couple’s “privacy”. “There was an affair and an overlap. They are really happy now,” the source added. Sutton Foster was previously married to Ted Griffin (2014–2024) and Christian Borle (2006–2009). (Agencies)

