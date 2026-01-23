Bollywood actor Sunny Deol visits INS Vikrant ahead of 'Border 2' release

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Border 2', paid a visit to the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from his recent visit. The pictures feature him with the team behind 'Border 2' including Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and the producers.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, "Some places don't just surround you , they change you. INS Vikrant filled me with immense pride, strength, and courage. A moment I'll carry forever. Salute to our Navy, our forces, and the spirit that protects our motherland every single day. Jai Hind".

INS Vikrant is India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier and a major milestone in the country's naval capabilities. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on September 2, 2022, it was built by Cochin Shipyard Limited under the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) programme. (IANS)

Alos Read: Border 2 Gets UA 13+ Certificate, Set for Republic Day Release