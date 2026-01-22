Border 2 Gets UA 13+ Certificate, Set for Republic Day Release

Anurag Singh’s directorial Border 2 has finally received a green signal from the censor board, earning a UA 13+ certificate before its scheduled release date. Featuring a powerful cast, the film appears to bring an extraordinary cinematic experience for the audience during the Republic Day week.

Border 2 has secured the UA 13+ certificate from the CBFC ahead of its initial theatrical release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film for release with zero cuts. As a result, the film will reach theatres exactly as envisioned by its makers, without any edits or alterations. According to a report by the CBFC, the sequel has a runtime of 3 hours and 16 minutes, featuring its status as a large-scale, immersive action-packed film. Starring Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the film is set to release on January 23.

Ahead of its theatrical release on January 23, 2026, the fans couldn’t stop gushing over the movie. Their reaction to the sequel of J.P. Dutta’s cult classic Border has been a mix of intense nostalgia and peak excitement for Sunny Deol’s return. But many are questioning the new casting, particularly backlashing and trolling Varun Dhawan’s acting and Diljit’s casting due to their past controversies.

With a release in the Republic Day week, the movie is set to have a massive nationwide theatrical opening. As per the report of Sacnilk, Border 2 has already secured Rs 3.43 Cr through its advance booking from day one, with over 9273 shows.

Border 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1997 patriotic war film, and it marks the return of Sunny Deol to the battlefield, along with some new faces, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty. Helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 is inspired by the true events and heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, focusing on Operation Chengiz Khan and the Indian soldiers’ bravery. (Agencies)

