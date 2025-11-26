Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly sues husband for domestic violence

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has poured her heart out about being left alone during one of the toughest phases of her life after filing a domestic violence case against husband, Peter Haag.

Taking to her Insta account, Celina shared, “#courage #divorce | In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me (sic).”

Revealing how fighting alone made her meet the stronger version of herself, she added, “Life stripped everything away...People I trusted walked away...Promises I believed in broke in silence...But the storm did not drown me. It delivered me...It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands...It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die.”

Recently, Celina also reportedly went to the Delhi court, seeking assistance for her brother, Major (retired) Vikrant Jaitly, claiming that he has been “illegally abducted and detained” in the United Arab Emirates.

“My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me,” Celina added. “Here is to the year that will not break me...Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm...Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from,” her post concluded.

Celina tied the knot with the Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier on 23 August 2011, in a court wedding.

In March 2012, the couple welcomed their first set of twin sons, Winston and Viraaj. Five years later, in 2017, these two once again became parents to another set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur. However, unfortunately, they lost their newborn twin, Shamsher, in 2017. (Agencies)

Also Read: Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee shares his Nagaland experience