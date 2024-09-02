Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar as ‘local villain’

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut recalled the comment on Karan Johar she made on Koffee With Karan and shared that now there are new villains in her life.

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Emergency that also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary and more. The film is based on Indira Gandhi and depicts the dark phase of Emergency in India. It is set to release on September 6. The teaser, trailer and posters have received a great reaction from the audience. Kangana Ranaut seems to have managed to slip into the character of Indira Gandhi quite well. As she is now busy promoting the movie, she is being a part of a lot of interviews. In a recent one, she recalled the infamous Koffee With Karan episode in which she called him the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’. (Agencies)

