Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra face Rs 9 million fraud and cheating allegations

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, are facing serious allegations of cheating a prominent bullion trader in Mumbai. The accusations, brought forward by Prithviraj Saremal Kothari, have led the Mumbai Sessions Court to order a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Kothari, a leading figure in the gold and bullion market, claims that Shetty and Kundra, along with their associates, orchestrated a deceptive scheme under their company, Satyug Gold. The scheme promised investors lucrative returns on gold investments by assuring gold delivery at a fixed rate, regardless of market fluctuations.

According to Kothari’s complaint, he was persuaded by the accused to invest a substantial amount in the scheme, lured by assurances of its legitimacy and the timely delivery of gold upon maturity. Kothari alleges that these assurances, provided personally by Shetty, Kundra, and their associates, convinced him to make an upfront payment of Rs 9,038,600. (Agencies)

