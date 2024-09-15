Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri roped in for Vishal Bharadwaj’s film

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are all set to collaborate on a new film, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. And fans are beyond excited to see the two stars share screen space.

The “Kabir Singh” actor confirmed the same via a social media post, which read, “Super pumped for this one. Can’t wait to begin… Vishal Bharadwaj, Sajid Nadiadwala, Triptii Dimri.” Meanwhile, the film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced the same on Instagram and X, writing, “I’m thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bharadwaj and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! Delighted to welcome the incredibly gifted Triptii Dimri to the NGE Family!” Reacting to the news, a fan wrote, “Woah, this is massive!” Another added, “Beyond excited. Best pair for the silver screen.” A third wrote, “Can’t wait for this one!”

Vishal and Shahid have previously collaborated on films like Kaminey and Haider. Both films got critical acclaim for their content and performances.

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon. The film was produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

Meanwhile, Triptii was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz. She is currently also working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She also has a “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. (Agencies)

