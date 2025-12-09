Bollywood icon Dharmendra remembered on 90th birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol shared an emotional tribute to his father, the legendary Dharmendra, on what would have been the veteran star's 90th birth anniversary. Dharmendra passed away on November 24 after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a six-decade legacy with over 300 films, including classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar, and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke. His final film, Ikkis, is slated for release on December 25.

Sunny posted a video on Instagram capturing cherished moments with his father, writing, "Aaj mere papa ka janamdin hai. Papa hamesha mere saath hai, mere andar hain… miss you."

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, Hema Malini; and his six children-Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, Ajeita, Esha, and Ahana.

To honour his memory, the Deol family organized a prayer meet titled Celebration of Life on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Sunny, Bobby, and Karan Deol thanked attendees for their support, while a musical tribute celebrated the actor's enduring legacy. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, were present.

Hema Malini also penned a heartfelt note, expressing the pain of losing her husband and remembering their years together. "Slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life… knowing you will always be with me in spirit," she wrote, sharing treasured family photographs.

Abhay Deol remembered his uncle with a nostalgic throwback picture from the 1980s, recalling Dharmendra's warmth and comforting presence.

Bobby Deol paid his own emotional tribute, celebrating his father's values, humility, and the inspiration he provided to the family and fans alike. Calling Dharmendra his lifelong hero, Bobby expressed pride in his father's journey from Punjab to national stardom.

Social media has since been filled with tributes from fans, celebrities, and family members, all honouring the irreplaceable legacy of one of Hindi cinema's most beloved icons. (Agencies)

