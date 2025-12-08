Hema Malini Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra on His 90th Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: Actor Hema Malini shared a heartfelt post on 'X' marking the 90th birth anniversary of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, on Monday. In her touching message, the veteran actress reflected on the deep void left after his passing and expressed how she continues to gather strength from the memories they built together.

In the heartfelt post, Hema Malini wrote that more than two weeks have passed since she lost her “dear heart,” adding that she is slowly trying to rebuild her life while cherishing his presence in spirit. She said the joyful moments from their years together bring her comfort and thanked God for their bond, their two daughters, and the countless memories that remain close to her heart.

On his birthday, she offered prayers for Dharmendra, wishing him “the wealth of peace and happiness” for his humility, kindness, and love for people. She ended her tribute with “Happy birthday, dear love,” accompanied by a collage titled “Our happy together moments.”

The Deol family has shared their special moments with Dharam Ji (Dharmendra) in his remembrance on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The post has touched fans across the country, with many joining in to remember the iconic actor and express solidarity with Hema Malini during this emotional moment.