Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar shares first look of upcoming film ‘Dhadak 2’

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar has shared the first look of the upcoming film ‘Dhadak 2’. Taking to his Instagram on Monday, KJo posted a video that introduced viewers to the themes of the film.

KJo wrote in the caption: “This story is a bit different. Once, there was a king and a queen, both of them belonged to different castes, end of story. Presenting ‘Dhadak 2’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas November 22.” The video highlights various texts pertaining to the lives of Dalits and the resistance against the practice of casteism. Most of the texts in the video are in blue, emphasising Ambedkarite themes. The film stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, portraying characters from different worlds. It addresses the issue of discrimination against people from oppressed castes. The first part of the ‘Dhadak’ franchise marked the Bollywood debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor, who starred alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film itself was adapted from the Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairat’ directed by Nagraj Manjule. ‘Dhadak 2’ is set to arrive in cinemas on November 22. (IANS)

