Bollywood remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

Veteran actress Hema Malini, on Sunday, paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

Sharing a beautiful fan-made collage on Instagram, the ‘Sholay’ actress reminisced about her and Dharmendra’s long-standing association with the “Nightingale of India.” Hema also acknowledged the countless contributions the melody queen made to her career and to the world of music. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a video featuring her cherished memories with the late iconic singer.

For the caption, Hema Malini wrote, “Wonderful memories of the Nightingale of India, melody queen Lata Mangeshkar. One of my fans has made this beautiful collage and I felt very emotional as my and Dharamji's association with her goes back a long way. Her contribution to my career and to the world are countless. I pay my tribute to her on her birth anniversary @lata_mangeshkar #birthday #latamangeshkar.”

Lata Mangeshkar lent her melodious voice to numerous songs in Hema Malini’s films, creating timeless musical moments that remain unforgettable. The legendary singer shared a warm and affectionate bond with both Dharmendra and Hema Malini, enjoying a special relationship with their family and collaborating on several films with the veteran actor. Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kumar Sanu celebrate Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy on her birth anniversary

Bollywood stars including Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kumar Sanu paid heartfelt tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

The actors and musician took to social media to honor the iconic “Nightingale of India” and celebrate her enduring contribution to Indian music and cinema. Taking to his X handle, Kumar posted his image with the legendary singer and wrote, Remembering the Nightingale of India on her Birth Anniversary Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkar Didi. Your voice continues to inspire and comfort millions even today. On this special day we celebrate your life, your music and the timeless legacy you left behind.”

Jackie posted a throwback video featuring the iconic singer and wrote on X “Always in our hearts #LataMangeshkar ji.” The background of the heartfelt tribute included the iconic “Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai,” honoring Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also paid tribute to the legend by sharing his cherished memories. Sharing his videos and photos with Lata Mangeshkar, the director wrote, “Remembering Bharat Ratna @lata_mangeshkar Didi on her birthday. Your voice has always touched billions of hearts, & the void you leave is profound. I miss you dearly, Didi. #LataMangeshkar.” (IANS)

