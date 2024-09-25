Bollywood star Alia dazzles in silver breastplate by Gaurav Gupta at Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she made her Paris Fashion Week debut in a creation by ace couturier Gaurav Gupta.

The actress sauntered on the runway along with American star Andie MacDowell during the show “Walk Your Worth” at Palais Garnier. The Indian actress wore a metal-cast silver breastplate paired with black velvet flared pants from the designer’s 2024 couture collection Arunodaya.

Gupta, who has styled renowned global head-turners,took to Instagram, where he shared wrote: “@aliaabhatt in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture for her runway debut at the L’Oréal Paris - Le Defilé show”

“She wears metal-cast silver breastplate adorned with intertwining snakes and birds, paired with black sharara trousers. #GauravGupta #GauravGuptaCouture #AliaBhatt.”

Gupta’s list of celebrities, who have sported his creations include names such as Beyonce, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling, Angela Bassett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shakira, Jenna Ortega, Jr Ntr. Bebe Rexha, Sharon Stone, Jeena Ortega, Sharon Stone, Ashanti, Luis Fonsi, Lizzo, Kylie Minogue, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie.

Alia, who will next be seen in “Jigra”, on September 20 shared some unseen picture with her father-director Mahesh Bhatt on the occasion of his 76th birthday. She took to her photo-sharing platform Instagram and posted two pictures. The caption read: “sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do. Happy birthday pops/g-pa there’s no one like you”.

‘Jigra’ helmed by director Vasan Bala. The teaser of the film has completely shaken the internet with its power-packed setup as Alia steps into the action arena to save her brother. (IANS)

