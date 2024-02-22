Shah Rukh Khan wins ‘Best Actor’ at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024

It’s a special night for superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a while ago he won an award in the ‘Best Actor’ category at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024.

SRK was honoured for his performance in Atlee’s directorial ‘Jawan’. In an acceptance speech, he quipped, “Shukriya sari jury member ka jinhone mujhko best actor ke liye layak samjha aur bhaut saal ho gaye mujhe best actor ka award nahin mila toh aisa lagne laga tha ki ab milega hi nahin. Mujhe bhaut khushi hai. Mujhe awards bhaut ache lagte hai ...main thoda laalchi hu, greedy hu. (I thank jury who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. I have not received the Best Actor Award in a long time. It seemed as if I would not get it again...So I am extremely happy. I like awards. I am a bit greedy).

SRK also expressed gratitude to the entire team of ‘Jawan’ and the audience. “I am genuinely thrilled and touched that people have recognized the work that I have put in. Work of an artist is not important ...all the people around him or her make everything come together...so a lot of people’s hard work is involved in making “Jawan” and helping me win this award. I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad..whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy...Inshallah, I will keep working hard,” SRK said with a big smile on his face.

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ in January 2023. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The film marked SRK’s first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like ‘Zero’ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

After ‘Pathaan’, King Khan returned to theatres in September with ‘Jawan’. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 cr. at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK has had a phenomenal year. SRK did not stop here. In December, he came up with ‘Dunki’, which also did decent business at the box office. (ANI)

