Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal blessed with baby girl

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have become proud parents to a baby girl. The news of the baby’s arrival was confirmed by Varun’s father David Dhawan on Monday night. The director was seen coming out of the P. D. Hinduja Hospital in the Khar area of Mumbai. As the paparazzi congratulated the grandfather, he told them that the couple had been blessed with a baby girl. Earlier, Varun was seen at the hospital as he put on a duffle bag and was dressed in casuals. Varun and Natasha tied the nuptial knot on January 24, 2021, in a close-knit ceremony after dating for a long time.

Varun shared the news about Natasha’s pregnancy on February 18 this year. He took to his Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of himself kissing his wife’s baby bump. He wrote in the caption, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love”. (IANS)

