Bollywood Stars Mark Ganesh Chaturthi with Family Traditions, Faith and Festive Joy

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with devotion and festive enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with several Bollywood celebrities welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes and visiting pandals to seek Bappa's blessings.

Actress Kajol added a special family touch to her celebrations as she wore a saree gifted to her by her daughter, Nysa. Sharing pictures from her visit to a Ganpati pandal on Instagram, Kajol revealed that the gajra in her hair had been crocheted by one of her best friends. Expressing gratitude for the love and blessings surrounding her, the actress described herself as feeling deeply loved. Kajol, who frequently shares glimpses of family celebrations on social media, had also recently marked her son Yug Devgan's 16th birthday with an emotional note.

Ananya Panday also returned home in time to welcome Ganpati Bappa. The actress shared pictures from the celebrations with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey, posing in a colourful traditional outfit alongside the decorated idol. She also shared a picture with her pet dog. Ananya had celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her family at their Mumbai home last year as well.

Actor Rajpal Yadav celebrated the festival with his family and spoke about his deep faith in Lord Ganesha. Describing Bappa as an important symbol in Sanatana culture, he said that devotion to Ganesha gives people strength to face struggles and continue moving forward. He emphasised that Ganesha is traditionally worshipped at the beginning of auspicious occasions and is seen as a source of guidance and blessings.

Tusshar Kapoor also welcomed Bappa with his family in Mumbai. Calling Ganesh Chaturthi one of the most auspicious occasions of his life, he expressed happiness at having his family together for the celebration. Tusshar noted that his family has been observing the festival since 1974 and offered prayers for his home, family and the country, hoping that Lord Ganesha would clear obstacles and guide people as they continue to work hard. Veteran actor Nana Patekar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence with his wife and son. Pictures and videos from the occasion showed the actor participating in traditional prayers and festivities with his family, highlighting the spirit of togetherness associated with the festival.

Kareena Kapoor Khan marked the occasion with a particularly personal tribute, sharing a glimpse of a handmade clay idol of Lord Ganesha created by her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan was seen carefully shaping the clay idol, while another image showed the finished creation placed beside a potted plant. Kareena wished everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi while highlighting the special effort by her son. On the professional front, her upcoming film Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is scheduled for release on September 18.

Actor Sonu Sood used the occasion to share a message centred on compassion and service. He revealed that he has been bringing Bappa home since his early years in Mumbai, marking the beginning of the 27th year of the family tradition. Sonu said that Lord Ganesha has taught him a new lesson every year and credited Bappa's blessings for the progress he and his family have made. (Agencies)

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