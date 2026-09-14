Venice Film Festival Awards 2026: May El-Toukhy’s ‘Woman Unknown’ takes Golden Lion

May El-Toukhy's 'Woman Uknown' has won the Golden Lion for Best Film at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, while John Malkovich took the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for his performance in 'Wild Horse Nine'.

Mathilde Arcel, the star of 'Woman Unknown', was named Best Actress, as reported by Variety.

The Danish drama, directed by El-Toukhy, follows a young housemaid whose intimate relationship with a German soldier during World War II threatens her future. It was the only film in competition directed solely by a woman.

Accepting the festival's top prize, El-Toukhy thanked jury president Maggie Gyllenhaal for highlighting the lack of equal opportunities for women filmmakers.

"Thank you to the jury for this great honour - and to you, Maggie, especially for using your voice and shining a light on the lack of equal opportunities for female filmmakers in our industry," El-Toukhy said, as per Variety.

"This film has been incredibly challenging to make financially, logistically, emotionally. And what kept me going was the urgent need to illuminate the unknown women of our common history, to make them known. And especially tonight, I feel like I succeeded in doing just that."

Gyllenhaal had addressed the issue earlier in the festival, saying, "There's a systemic problem. It's harder for women to get films financed," as quoted by Variety.

Malkovich received the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for his portrayal of an eccentric CIA agent in 'Wild Horse Nine.'

The 72-year-old actor, who was filming another project in Montreal and could not attend the ceremony, accepted the award via video.

"I am humbled to be chosen for this award, which has been given to so many wonderful actors over the past 83 iterations of the Venice Film Festival," Malkovich said.He thanked director Martin McDonagh for "writing this lovely screenplay" and for the role, as well as his co-stars, "most especially my sidekick, the great Sam Rockwell." (ANI)

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