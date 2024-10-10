Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor make appearance on ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor along with veteran actress and mother Neetu Kapoor will be seen making an appearance to cheer on Riddhima Kapoor, who is finally set to make her life public with the show “Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives”.

Streaming giant on Wednesday dropped the trailer, which suggested that this time is going to be a faceoff between the original wives along with three new names Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha and Riddhima.

The caption read: “Mumbai meets Delhi in a fabulous face-off this season, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, arrives on 18 October, only on Netflix!”.

In the trailer, Ranbir, who is seen for a brief moment, hilariously trolls his sister as he is heard saying: “She is gonna really mess it up.”

Neelam Kothari, who has been a part of the show since its first season described Riddhima as “chota packet bada dhamaka.”

The trailer promises to be filled with chaos, drama, fireworks and an epic face-off between the Mumbai’s wives vs the socialites from Delhi. It also features appearances from names such as Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Orry, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Ekta Kapoor.

The trailer also showcases a heartfelt chat between Neetu and Riddhima, who seem to be discussing life after Rishi Kapoor’s death. Neetu is heard saying: “After papa, Riddhima, I used to shake.”

Riddhima is then heard saying: “We don’t really show our emotions but from inside we are still hurting.”

“Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” first aired in 2020. The show focusses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. The second season premiered in September 2022. The new season will also have the husbands of the wives making an appearance. Chunky Panday, Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor too will be a part of the show, which will stream on Netflix. (IANS)

