Dil-Lumanati tour: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir heaps praises on Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Dil-Lumanati tour. He is going from one country to another entertaining his fans. Diljit does enjoy an international stardom as he is loved by all. His videos go viral on social media in no time. Recently, a video of him giving a special gift to a Pakistani fan had gone viral. In the video, he spoke about love extending beyond boundaries. When in London, he also met Pakistani actress Hania Aamir who attended his concert.

In London, Diljit Dosanjh’s concert was held in O2 Arena. Hania Aamir was also at the concert. Diljit Dosanjh recognised her and even invited her on stage. Hania has now taken to her social media account to share a few unseen pictures from her time at the concert. The first picture has her extending a namaste to Diljit Dosanjh when she appears on the stage. Next she has shared a video of Diljit gesturing that she is very good. She has also shared pictures of her team. In the caption, Hania has heaped praises on Diljit Dosanjh. She started with saying that ‘hona ni mai recover’. It is a line from Diljit’s song Lover. Further she praised Diljit saying that it was a magic night to be at the concert and he won her heart. She wrote, “what a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart.” her post has gone viral on entertainment news. Hania Aamir is a popular face of the Pakistani film and TV industry. She has been a part of the serials like “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum”, “Mere Humsafar”, “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” and many more. She has also been a part of films like “Parde Mein Rehne Do”, “Superstar”, “Load Wedding” and many more. She enjoys an international fame as her shows are loved and appreciated by all. (Agencies)

Also Read: Just like Lord Rama’s vaanar sena, Ranveer, Akshay, Deepika join Ajay’s army to get back Sita

Also Watch: