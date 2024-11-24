Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Adds Star Power and Charm to Dubai Event

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in Kuala Lumpur as he attended the grand opening ceremony of Bin Zayed International (M) Bhd, a Dubai-based company opening in the city. King Khan was the special guest at the grand opening of the Dubai-based company’s new venture and also expressed his excitement about coming to Malaysia after some time.

In an event held at The Exchange 106, “I know I am too small of a person to be a friend, but I think I am a friend of Malaysia and UAE. Thank you for coming together and it was so wonderful and warm to meet everyone here,” said Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s presence at the event made his fans happy and brought a smile on their faces. His presence also applauded the global collaboration between the UAE and Malaysia. Well, BZI is a Dubai-based conglomerate who specializes in construction and energy, trading and industry, real estate, technology and financial services which is owned by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Saquer Al Nahyan. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a white shirt with a blazer and managed to make females go weak in the knees with his charming aura. He was spotted with Sheikh Khaled Zayed Saquer Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Bin Zayed International Group of Companies.

Shah Rukh Khan often comes to Malaysia and has a Datuk, was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony. He started his speech by saying, ‘Assalamualaikum everyone, good evening, hello and Selamat Datang’. He continued saying that he was glad to see two countries he calls friends, UAE and Malaysia. He further added saying, “I just want to say a little line from a poem of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, who wrote in one of his great works – He who moves not forward, goes backwards. This appears to be the guiding philosophy of the Bin Zayed International group of companies, BZI.” He concluded as he said, ‘Congratulations to all of you and thank you for having me here. I would love to keep speaking a little more, sing a song, and dance, but next time Insya’Allah’.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie “King” with daughter Suhana Khan and the film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will also feature Abhishek Bachchan in the negative role. (Agencies)

